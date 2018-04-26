An Oak Hill Man Has Been Arrested For Impersonating A Police Officer

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man has been arrested for impersonating a police officer.

Sheriff’s Deputies, this afternoon, arrested Paul Horne (35 of Oak Hill) for impersonating a police officer. The deputies were dispatched to a local towing company in Glen Jean in reference to a subject who was there displaying a badge, inquiring about impounded vehicles. Horne allegedly continued to inquire about what happens to drugs that are confiscated from the vehicles.

The towing company employee was certain that Horne was not a police officer and called 911. Horne left prior to the Deputies arrival. It was later determined that Horne was driving a Crown Victoria, a former police car that was sold at auction.

Horne was released on bond after being arraigned by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy A.M. Murray of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

