An Oak Hill Man Arrested For Threatening And Pointing A Gun At A 13 Year Old

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man has been arrested today for a Child Neglect incident that occurred over the weekend.

Llyod Stanley Smith (39 of Oak Hill) was arrested this afternoon on a felony charge of Child Neglect Creating Substantial Risk of Injury. On Saturday April 14th, Smith allegedly pointed a handgun at his girlfriend’s 13 year old child while making a verbal threat. Smith was transported to the Southern Regional Jail after being unable to post the $5,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

Detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant for Smith’s residence at the time of his arrest in an attempt to locate the firearm. Information recieved indicates that Smith may have sold the handgun earlier this date. Smith, being a convicted felon, is permanently prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. Anyone that has information regarding the location of this firearm is urged to contact law enforcement as per listed below.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators were assisted in this case by the Just For Kids center of Fayette County.

