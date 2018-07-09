Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
An Oak Hill Home To Be Auctioned Off This Week

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill home will be auctioned off on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

Public Auction: July 11, 2018 at 10:30 am at 312 Woods Avenue, Oak Hill, WV. This home was seized by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force in cooperation with the Office of the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II.

This sale is part of an ongoing effort to eradicate drugs, drug houses, and drug dealers from the neighborhoods of Fayette County, WV.

Terms of sale are posted at the sale location.

Anyone with questions may call the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney at (304)574-4230.

