An Amendment To Undo LGBT Ordinances In West Virginia Fails

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – An amendment to nullify cities who have passed LGBT ordinances has failed in a West Virginia Committee.

House Committee on Government Organization was discussing house bill 2699, regarding municipal annexation by minor boundary adjustments. Delegate Dean Jeffries, R – Kanawha, proposed an amendment that would roll back any cities that have passed anti-discrimination ordinances such as sexual orientation. The amendment would also ban cities from passing any such laws.

Committee members began to discuss the bill, some in support, while others were not.

Delegate Eric Porterfield, R- Mercer, spoke in support of the amendment, by saying that businesses and landlords should have the right to discriminate against anyone they disagree with. He went on to say the recent ordinances that protect LGBT people were a travesty.

The amendment was defeated 12-10 with three Republicans voting with Democrats. The three Republicans that voted against this amendment were Joe Jeffries, R – Putnam, Eric Nelson, R – Kanawha, and Tony Paynter, R – Wyoming County.

