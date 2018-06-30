BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured An Accident Causes Down Power Lines And Road Closure In Raleigh County
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

An Accident Causes Down Power Lines And Road Closure In Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 30, 2018, 09:05 am

1
0

SOPHIA, WV (WOAY) – At least one person is injured after a vehicle accident early Saturday morning.

Midway Road in the area of Heath Street is shut down to to a MVA with live power lines down.

Officials are advising everyone in the area to find an alternate route.

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives