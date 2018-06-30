FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
An Accident Causes Down Power Lines And Road Closure In Raleigh County
By Tyler BarkerJun 30, 2018, 09:05 am
SOPHIA, WV (WOAY) – At least one person is injured after a vehicle accident early Saturday morning.
Midway Road in the area of Heath Street is shut down to to a MVA with live power lines down.
Officials are advising everyone in the area to find an alternate route.
