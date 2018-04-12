Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Amtrak working to continue New River Train in West Virginia

Tyler Barker Apr 12, 2018, 07:05 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say Amtrak is working to keep the New River Train service in southern West Virginia running this fall.

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins announced in a statement that he and Gov. Jim Justice chief of staff Mike Hall spoke Wednesday with Amtrak President Richard Anderson.

Amtrak decided last month to end charter and special service trains. Jenkins says that put traditions such as the New River Train and Hinton Railroad Days in jeopardy.

Jenkins says after speaking with Anderson, he’s that encouraged Amtrak is willing to make some limited exemptions to its ban. Jenkins says he’s confident the exemption will be granted, while Justice says he’s hopeful a solution “is forthcoming in the very near future.”

The New River Train, operated by the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society, is scheduled for late October from Huntington to Hinton.

Tyler Barker

