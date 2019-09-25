Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
American Red Cross Holds Blood Drive At Raleigh County Chapter

Charistin ClarkBy Sep 25, 2019, 17:33 pm

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- A blood drive was held at the Red Cross in Raleigh County today.

The American Red Cross is asking individuals of all races and ethnicities to donate blood or platelets to help diversify the blood supply. Most blood types fall into the major blood groups, A, B, O and AB, but patients with rare blood types may not receive the exact blood type they need.

“I’ve had family members that have been in bad accidents where they’ve needed blood, so it’s a good thing to do. I feel like it’s me giving back,” said donor Jessica Eltringham.

During the month of October, donors will be entered to win one of five $500 gift cards as a thank-you for donating.

Charistin Clark

