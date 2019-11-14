American Legion honors John Shott as Distinguished Citizenship

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – American Legion honored John Shott Thursday, November 14 with the Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award.

Every year American Legion chooses a resident who has rendered services to the community beyond the call of duty over a long period of time to be the Distinguished Citizen of the Year, and this year’s award goes to John Shott.

The ceremony took place in downtown Bluefield at the Railyard and West Virginia American Legion State Commander Barbara Burdette was the guest speaker.

This year’s ceremony marked the 82nd annual Distinguished Citizenship Award Ceremony.

