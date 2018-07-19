Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
American Idol Audition Location Has Been Announced!
By Daniella HankeyJul 19, 2018, 10:37 am
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- The location has been released for the upcoming American Idol bus tour audition in Charleston, West Virginia.
The Charleston American Idol auditions will take place September 15th at Haddad Riverfront Park located at 600 Kanawha Blvd E in Charleston.
In addition to auditioning in-person, hopefuls can also submit audition videos online via www.americanidol.com/auditions or by showing off their talent via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.
You must be at least 15 years old to audition. Please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more details on specific audition locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
