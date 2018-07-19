American Idol Audition Location Has Been Announced!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- The location has been released for the upcoming American Idol bus tour audition in Charleston, West Virginia.

The Charleston American Idol auditions will take place September 15th at Haddad Riverfront Park located at 600 Kanawha Blvd E in Charleston.

In addition to auditioning in-person, hopefuls can also submit audition videos online via www.americanidol.com/auditions or by showing off their talent via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

You must be at least 15 years old to audition. Please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more details on specific audition locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.