Amber Alert Issued For Teenage Girl Last Seen In Virginia, Believed To Be In Extreme Danger

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 26, 2018, 10:15 am

VIRGINIA, WV (WOAY) – Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old believed to be in extreme danger. 

The FBI is searching for Grace Olivia Galliher, 17, of Bristol, TN. She is a white female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4 and weighs 130 lbs. She was last seen at a motel in Marion, Virginia Wednesday night (July 25, 2018).

She is believe to have been abducted by Richard W. Tester, 52. He is a white male with brown hair and green eyes. Tester wears glasses and is 5’9 and weighs 150 lbs.

They were last seen driving a navy blue 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with #TN license plate: B7101V.

Grace is believed to be in extreme danger. Anyone with information about this abduction is asked to please call 911 or the FBI at 865-544-0751 or visit www.vaamberalert.com

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

