Amber Alert Issued For Teenage Girl Last Seen In Virginia, Believed To Be In Extreme Danger

VIRGINIA, WV (WOAY) – Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old believed to be in extreme danger.

The FBI is searching for Grace Olivia Galliher, 17, of Bristol, TN. She is a white female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4 and weighs 130 lbs. She was last seen at a motel in Marion, Virginia Wednesday night (July 25, 2018).

She is believe to have been abducted by Richard W. Tester, 52. He is a white male with brown hair and green eyes. Tester wears glasses and is 5’9 and weighs 150 lbs.