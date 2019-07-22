Amber Alert Issued For Missing 4-Year-Old “in extreme danger”

FAIRMONT, WV (WOAY)- State Troopers are actively searching for a missing 4-year-old girl.

Monday evening, an Amber Alert was issued for Gracelynn June Scritchfield. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Scritchfield was last seen in Fairmont, West Virginia and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Scritchfield is described as being 3’0 in height, weighing 35 lbs, with blue eyes, and brown hair.

Troopers believe the young girl was abducted by her biological father, 26-year-old Arlie Edward Hetrick III. Hetrick is 5’9, 140 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

The car the two are likely traveling in is a 2001 Gold Subaru Forester. The car has West Virginia registration bearing the license plate number 1TH163.

If you have information on where Scritchfield is call state police in Fairmont at 304-367-280 or 911.