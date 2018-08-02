Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured AMBER ALERT: 12 Year Old Abducted From Washington Airport
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

AMBER ALERT: 12 Year Old Abducted From Washington Airport

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 02, 2018, 16:06 pm

0
0

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) – Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl they say was abducted from a Washington-area airport.

The Virginia State Police said in a statement that JinJing Ma was last seen leaving Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport with an unknown woman on Thursday. Police issued an Amber Alert warning that JinJing is “believed to be in extreme danger.”

Police say JinJing is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall (1.5 meters) and weighs about 90 pounds (41 kilograms). She is Asian and has black hair and brown eyes. The woman they say abducted her is described as Asian, about 40 years old with black hair. They say she was wearing a black dress.

Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Countdown to the WV State Fair

days
0
6
hours
1
8
minutes
5
3
seconds
2
4
Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives