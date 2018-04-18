Alzheimer’s Association Host Workshop

BECKLEY., WV (WOAY) – In order to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s a workshop was held at Raleigh General Hospital.

The workshops are free to the community an they allow citizens to come get information about topics related to dementia which include when to stop driving and how to make legal and financial plans for your loved ones.

Director of Volunteers Debbie Payton shared some tips about the disease, ” A lot of times people are embarrassed but it’s another disease we can’t help it, it entangles our mind, our way of thinking short-term memory loss is usually the first to go it’s not that you just forget where you put your keys it’s forget what your car keys are for.”

On September 15 the Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting their walk to end Alzheimer at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center.

For more information call (800)-272-3900

