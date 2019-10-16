Altercation between father and daughter ends up with gun being discharged

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Belva man is in jail following a domestic incident involving a firearm in Jodie.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says, at about 7:45 pm on Tuesday evening, Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a home in Jodie in reference to a domestic incident involving a firearm. Upon their arrival, Deputies found that the caller’s father-in-law had come to the residence armed with a handgun. An altercation ensued, during which time the handgun discharged, striking the caller’s wife, who is also the suspect’s daughter, in the leg. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, Allen Lee Estel, 58 of Belva, was arrested and charged with the felony offense of Wanton Endangerment. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await proceedings.