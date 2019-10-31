BREAKING NEWS
All Of Raleigh County Reschedules Trick Or Treating

Yazmin RodriguezBy Oct 31, 2019, 15:07 pm

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Due to the weather forecast, all of trick or treating in Raleigh County has been rescheduled to Saturday, November 2.

