RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Due to the weather forecast, all of trick or treating in Raleigh County has been rescheduled to Saturday, November 2.
All Of Raleigh County Reschedules Trick Or Treating
By Yazmin RodriguezOct 31, 2019, 15:07 pm20
Yazmin Rodriguez
Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.