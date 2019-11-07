Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
All Mercer County third graders receive personal dictionaries as part of nationwide initiative

Anna SaundersBy Nov 06, 2019, 21:04 pm

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Every single third-grader in Mercer County walked away with a dictionary on Wednesday as part of the nationwide initiative, The Dictionary Project.  

Third graders at Sun Valley had a special program for the dictionaries as they were handed out.  This program is made possible through contributions from the Bluefield and Princeton Rotary Clubs as well Concord University and Bluefield State College.

“Our goal is to provide opportunities for students, for the community, and I think coming here to these students, helping them be on that track for building their careers, building their skills and talents, we’re happy to be a part of that,” BSC’s Dean of Students, Dr. Guy Sims, said.  

The idea behind the initiative is to encourage reading and literacy at a young age. 

“I think it will help me because I’ll learn new words, so I’ll know how to read and stuff,” one Sun Valley student, Luke, said.  

Even in a tech-savvy world where information is now at our fingertips, the students at Sun Valley were still thrilled to receive an old fashioned dictionary.

“I can’t wait to get home and learn some new words,” Luke said. 

“I can’t wait to get home and learn some new words too,” another student, David, added.  

This is the eleventh year Mercer County has participated in this program.

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

