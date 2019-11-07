All Mercer County third graders receive personal dictionaries as part of nationwide initiative

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Every single third-grader in Mercer County walked away with a dictionary on Wednesday as part of the nationwide initiative, The Dictionary Project.

Third graders at Sun Valley had a special program for the dictionaries as they were handed out. This program is made possible through contributions from the Bluefield and Princeton Rotary Clubs as well Concord University and Bluefield State College.

“Our goal is to provide opportunities for students, for the community, and I think coming here to these students, helping them be on that track for building their careers, building their skills and talents, we’re happy to be a part of that,” BSC’s Dean of Students, Dr. Guy Sims, said.

The idea behind the initiative is to encourage reading and literacy at a young age.

“I think it will help me because I’ll learn new words, so I’ll know how to read and stuff,” one Sun Valley student, Luke, said.

Even in a tech-savvy world where information is now at our fingertips, the students at Sun Valley were still thrilled to receive an old fashioned dictionary.

“I can’t wait to get home and learn some new words,” Luke said.

“I can’t wait to get home and learn some new words too,” another student, David, added.

This is the eleventh year Mercer County has participated in this program.