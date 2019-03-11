ALDI To Host Grand Opening Of Beckley Store This Month

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Grocery shopping in Beckley just got smarter, faster and easier. ALDI, a leader in the grocery industry, will open its first store in Beckley as part of a $3.4 billion investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.

ALDI has set the standard for quality and affordability. Now, Beckley residents can join the millions of shoppers who turn to ALDI each month for high-quality, affordable food. To celebrate the store opening, ALDI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 21 at 8:30 a.m., followed by its popular Golden Ticket giveaway, offering gift cards to the first 100 customers, and a complimentary eco-friendly bag distribution. Shoppers can also sample ALDI-exclusive brand foods and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.

“Everyone deserves great food at affordable prices. This is our mantra at ALDI, and we’re excited to introduce it to customers in Beckley with our brand new store,” said Sarah Brown, Springfield division vice president for ALDI. “ALDI stores are designed with shoppers’ time and money in mind, and we’re proud to bring the community a better grocery shopping option.”

The Beckley ALDI store layout provides an excellent in-store experience, featuring refrigeration space to accommodate an expanded selection of fresh, healthy and convenient products. Compared to last year, 20 percent of the ALDI product selection is new. The ALDI product expansion is the next phase of the company’s aggressive, national growth and remodel plan. As part of the product expansion, ALDI is increasing its fresh food selection by 40 percent with many organic, convenient and easy-to-prepare options. ALDI stores also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.