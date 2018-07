BECKLEY– Aldi is looking to hire in Beckley!

The company will hold a manger training event on Thursday August 9th from 7AM to 7PM at the Country Inn and Suites on Harper Road.

Manager Trainees make $59,000 with an opportunity to earn $70,000-$75,000 as a Store Manager.

To start your application visit: https://careers.aldi.us/job/beckley/manager-trainee/61/8756185