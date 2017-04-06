ALDI Recalls Peas Due to Listeria

Advertisement



ALDI has voluntarily recalled Season’s Choice Frozen Sweet Peas due to possible Listeria contamination.

The potentially contaminated peas were packaged in 16 oz. bags and sold at ALDI stores in Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, Florida, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan.

Below are the packaging codes and “Best By” dates of bags included in the recall:

DC17038 PLAB6176 08/2018

DC27038 PLAB6176 08/2018

DC27038 BNAF7286 08/2018

DC37038 BNAF7286 08/2018

DC47038 PLAC6216 08/2018

DC57038 PLAC6216 08/2018

No illnesses have been reported. Customers who have this product should discard it immediately.

Customers who have questions about this recall should call Lakeside Foods, Inc., at 1-800-466-3834, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT.

Related

Comments

comments