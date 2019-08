ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – Alderson police are currently looking for a woman who escaped custody on drug charges.

Cherith Brooks was under arrest for possession with intent to deliver when she fled custody. Cherith is 41 years old, approximately 5’4″, 110 pounds with blonde hair. She was wearing black pants and a gray shirt. She was handcuffed and shoeless. She was last seen heading south near Railroad Avenue in Monroe County.

Anyone with any information please call (304) 647-7911.