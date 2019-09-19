Alderson Police Department assists with “Operation Clear Track”

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – On Tuesday, September 24 during Rail Safety Week (RSW), September 22-28, the Alderson Police Department; the Amtrak Police Department; and Operation Lifesaver, the nonprofit rail safety education organization, will participate in “Operation Clear Track,” along with more than 600 law enforcement agencies nationwide. The goal is to raise awareness and enforce state railroad grade crossing and trespassing laws. The 3rd annual rail safety detail, carried out in 48 states, is the single largest rail safety law enforcement initiative in the U.S.

During “Operation Clear Track,” Alderson Police Department personnel will be stationed at targeted railroad grade crossing locations to issue citations or warnings to violators. Officers will also disseminate railroad safety cards to motorists and pedestrians. The goal of Rail Safety Week is to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks through increased public awareness and enforcement.

Alderson Police Chief Jeremy Bennett said, “Our officers will be stationed at the

Howell Street Crossing and South Monroe Street Crossing from 4pm until 6pm on September 24th. We are pleased to help with this educational activity. We hope it insures there will be no rail road accidents in Alderson.”

Federal statistics show that about every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train. “Operation Clear Track” is an effort by law enforcement, Operation Lifesaver, Amtrak and rail safety partner organizations to raise awareness of the dangers around railroad tracks during Rail Safety Week, which is being observed in the U.S. September 22-28, 2019.