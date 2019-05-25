Alderson Hosts 4th Annual Strawberry Festival

ALDERSON, W.Va (WOAY)- Alderson hosted its fourth annual Strawberry Festival today. Newswatch reporter Anna Saunders was there to talk with the local farmers who make the festival what it is.

Strawberry lemonade, strawberry shortcake and of course fresh strawberries today at the Alderson Strawberry Festival

Even a local farmer known for his gourmet popcorn brought in a special strawberry flavor just for the festival.

“We produce it right here in Monroe county so it’s only fitting for us to come to the Alderson festival and see our friends and neighbors,” John Spangler, owner of Jumpin’ Johnny’s Popcorn said. “And all the popcorn we’ll be having here today was grown just probably within 30-40 minutes of here.”

Sunset Berry Farms in Alderson is one of the main sponsors of the event. While cool refreshments helped those attending beat the heat, those involved wanted to stress the importance of the community this festival creates.

“The king and the queen are chosen based on their activeness in the community rather than their beauty so it’s just a really good event to support the community and the nonprofit organizations in the community,” Angela Roy, a volunteer with Sunset Berry farms said.

The festival started this morning and lasted all afternoon bringing in vendors, live music, contests and a large crowd. However, it was also a chance for the local farmers selling their product to educate people, especially the children.

“It’s very critical to let them realize that the food don’t just show up at Walmart,” Spangler said. “There are people out here actually working to make that happen.”