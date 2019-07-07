Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Alderson Fire Department Hosts Firemen’s Rodeo

Anna SaundersBy Jul 07, 2019, 17:48 pm

ALDERSON, W.Va (WOAY) – The July 4th celebrations in Alderson took place all weekend. On Friday night, the Alderson Fire Department and E.M.S. put on a fireman’s rodeo at the Alderson Memorial Football Field. Admission was completely free and provided entertainment for all ages. 

“We get calls every year wanting to know what kind of horses and bulls and stuff we have,” Alderson firefighter Rich Honaker laughed. “It’s old school events. We do what’s called a bucket brigade where firefighters take a bucket of water and throw it on the roof of the house. And then they have to fill up a barrel. We have a water battle where two departments take two hoses and try to push an old retired keg backward and forwards.”

The 4th of July celebrations continue Sunday with a Run for Snacks 5K with registration beginning at 6:30 a.m.

