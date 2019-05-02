Alderson Considers Water Treatment System Project

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – At a meeting of the Alderson Utility Board on Thursday, April 25, at Alderson City Hall, staff from the Thrasher Group made a presentation regarding possible upgrades to the town’s water system and extensions to serve additional customers.

David Altizer, Project Manager, was assisted by Jonathan Carpenter and Derek Johnson as they led Mayor Travis Copenhaver and Council Member Charles Lobban through the options. The most important part of the process would be to move the critical pieces of the water plant out of the flood plain. While several parts of the plant are not affected by being surrounded by flood waters, the electronic systems and controls are very much in danger. Replacement of defective Clow pipe, installed decades ago, and a new water tank in Monroe County are also under consideration.

Four alternate water line extensions were presented with the most likely adding over 100 customers and extending through Glen Ray as far as Riverside Rest. All of this work is dependent on grant funding to make it affordable for a small town and sources such as the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund; the Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council; and the USDA were discussed. A close working relationship between the Region IV Planning and Development Council, the Thrasher Group and the town will be essential as this planning effort moves forward.

Mayor Travis Copenhaver said, “I was impressed with the discussion today, particularly how the Thrasher Group took the information supplied by town staff and used it to develop realistic and thorough plans. I am eager to see this move forward.”