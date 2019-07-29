Alderson Brings Back Annual Tribute to Bricktop

ALDERSON, W.Va. (WOAY) – Alderson Main Street and the Greenbrier County Commission Arts and Recreation Fund will hold its annual “Tribute to Bricktop” on Alderson Memorial Bridge on August 18 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Free to the public, this tribute is in memory of jazz singer and entertainer Ada Beatrice Queen Victoria Louise Virginia Smith born in Alderson in 1894.

Returning to present the music of Bricktop’s time is the Robinson, Hoffman, Penn and Sellards jazz group.

Hot dogs and drinks plus other snacks will be available for purchase from Alderson Main Street. Seating will not be provided.