Alcohol Believed To Be Factor In McDowell County Accident, Deputies Say

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two people were airlifted after an accident in Mcdowell County.

According to Mcdowell County deputies, the accident occurred Wednesday, June 5th in the Johnnycake Mountain area on Route 52.

The accident involved two cars, both drivers sustained injuries and were airlifted from the scene.

Deputies say alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in this accident. Additional charges are forthcoming following an investigation.

Names are not being released yet.

Ieager Police/Fire Departments, WV DNR, STAT EMS, and Jan Care EMS all assisted on the scene.

Once new details become available we’ll be sure to pass them along.