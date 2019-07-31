Alabama Man Arrested In Fayette County; Refuses to Pay Toll

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A tractor-trailer driver from Alabama is behind bars after fleeing state police on I-77.

State Troopers told Newswatch, a tractor-trailer driver refused to pay a toll on I-77.

Troopers said after speaking with the driver 37-year-old Maurice Loyd of Alabama he jumped back in his vehicle and fled.

The pursuit started at mile marker 56 (Pax) then concluded at mile marker 74 (Paint Creek/Montgomery).

Loyd later pulled over and surrendered to State Troopers. He is now being charged with fingerprint refusal, obstructing, and fleeing in a motor vehicle.