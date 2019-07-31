Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Alabama Man Arrested In Fayette County; Refuses to Pay Toll
FeaturedLocal News

Alabama Man Arrested In Fayette County; Refuses to Pay Toll

Terell BaileyBy Jul 30, 2019, 20:31 pm

110
0

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A tractor-trailer driver from Alabama is behind bars after fleeing state police on I-77.

State Troopers told Newswatch, a tractor-trailer driver refused to pay a toll on I-77.

Troopers said after speaking with the driver 37-year-old Maurice Loyd of Alabama he jumped back in his vehicle and fled.

The pursuit started at mile marker 56 (Pax) then concluded at mile marker 74 (Paint Creek/Montgomery).

Loyd later pulled over and surrendered to State Troopers. He is now being charged with fingerprint refusal, obstructing, and fleeing in a motor vehicle.

Previous PostWest Virginia Scouts Proud to Showcase State to the World
Terell Bailey

Bio Coming Soon

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X