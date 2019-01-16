Airbnb Announces New Program To Support West Virginia Federal Employee Hosts During Shutdown

WEST VIRGINIA – As federal employees across West Virginia begin to go without their paycheck during the ongoing shutdown, Airbnb is today announcing A Night On Us, a new program to support federal executive branch employees in West Virginia as well as nationwide who share their home or an experience on Airbnb during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

According to a recent study from WalletHub, West Virginia ranks #7 of states most impacted by the shutdown.

Any federal executive branch employee in West Virginia who hosts either an Experience or three nights in their home over the three months between December 18, 2018 and March 18, 2019 will get up to $110 extra on us.

Born out of the Great Recession and the 2008 housing crash, our platform has always been a tool of economic empowerment. 57 percent of our hosts nationwide have told us that they share their home to help afford to stay in their home. Home sharing is and will continue to be a means by which we can make our home — oftentimes, our greatest financial burden — work for us when we most need it. With Experiences, our passions can do the same.

As U.S. executive branch employees enter Day 26 of the government shutdown, that need has most certainly emerged. This past Friday, hundreds of thousands of federal workers went without a paycheck, even as they continue to face daily expenses and other financial obligations. Americans with all perspectives have expressed sympathy for those who have been impacted, and like others, we are called to action to help the many members of our host community who are included in that group.

Starting today, we’re offering all of our federal executive branch employee hosts some extra financial support.

All executive branch employees who share their home for three nights anytime over the three months between December 18, 2018 and March 18, 2019 will get paid an extra night on us — up to $110, which is the average per night income of our U.S. hosts.

And as the typical U.S. host makes approximately $8,700 a year from sharing their home, we hope this boost will serve to supplement the income government employees already earn from home sharing, helping to address fast emerging financial challenges for the foreseeable future.

This program is also open to our Experience hosts who are eligible for up to $110 based on the total booked value of their Experience.

Any federal executive branch employee host — either Homes Host or Experience Host — can sign up for A Night On Us here and learn more here.