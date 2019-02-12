Ahmad, Harris Dismissed From WVU Men’s Basketball

WOAY – West Virginia announced Monday that senior forward Esa Ahmad & junior forward Wesley Harris have both been dismissed from the men’s basketball team due to a violation of athletic department policies.

The two ranked first and second on the Mountaineers this season in minutes per game, with Ahmad averaging more than 28 minutes a game, while Harris had an average of 25 minutes a game.

Ahmad, originally from Cleveland, Ohio, had recorded an average of 12 points and six rebounds a game. He was suspended for the first half of the 2017-18 season, but scored an average of 10.2 points in 21 games upon his return.

Harris, from Jackson, Mississippi, had nearly eight points and five rebounds per game in 22 appearances. He is facing a battery charge from an altercation in July, when he allegedly punched the nose of a motorist.

West Virginia (10-14, 2-9 Big 12) is on the road Saturday at Kansas.