Ahead of more pay raises, W.Va. Corrections steps up recruiting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – With several additional pay raises on the way, West Virginia officials have organized a series of one-stop career events to recruit correctional officers and staff.

All correctional employees will receive the second of three annual $2,000 increase on July 1. That will bring the starting salary of an entry-level correctional officer, for instance, to $28,664.

Gov. Jim Justice also secured a 5 percent raise for all state employees in his successful 2019-2020 budget proposal. That means a $2,370 boost for potential recruits – if they join the state payroll by June 30.

Correctional employees will receive another $2,000 raise on July 1, 2020, for an annual hiring rate of $30,664. Accompanying these multiple raises is a revamped career advancement path. The benefits package for starting officers, meanwhile, is around $13,776 and includes comprehensive indemnity health insurance, term life insurance, and an outstanding defined benefit pension plan.

Upcoming One Stop Career Events (each is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.):

March 30: Elkins Workforce WV Office, 1023 North Randolph Ave.

April 6: Clarksburg Workforce WV Office, 153 West Main St., Suite B.

April 13: South Central Regional Jail, 1001 Centre Way, Charleston.

Additional events will be announced for May.