Ahead of debate, Senate leader boosts GOP education plan

Tyler BarkerBy May 30, 2019, 13:40 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The leader of the West Virginia Senate is boosting his broad-based education plan ahead of the special legislative session debate.

GOP Senate President Mitch Carmichael on Thursday held a press conference to drum up support for the proposal.

Senators are scheduled to reconvene Saturday to take up the lengthy bill, which allows charter schools but doesn’t include education vouchers. It also contains a pay raise for teachers, mental health services for students and a provision that would withhold pay for teachers if a school is closed because of a strike.

President of the West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers Fred Albert says educators plan to show up at the Capitol while the Senate meets Saturday. He says lawmakers shouldn’t be rushing to pass such a complex education measure.

