Agency Has To Repay $1M In Federal Grants

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia legislative agency has to repay more than $1 million in federal grants after an audit found errors in the applications.

News outlets report Legislative Claims Commission Clerk Janet Kawash told the Joint Committee on Government and Finance on Tuesday that “mistakes were made” in applying for federal Crime Victims Compensation Fund grants and the state wasn’t eligible for $1.04 million that it received.

She said afterward that high turnover in the office before she was hired led to the errors being made.

She said the audit by the U.S. Justice Department found overpayments over a two-year period and that most of the repayment will be made by de-obligating a 2016 grant for more than $1 million that hasn’t been spent.