Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Health AG: City’s abortion ordinance raises free speech concerns
HealthNewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

AG: City’s abortion ordinance raises free speech concerns

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 05, 2019, 13:43 pm

24
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s top prosecutor says Charleston’s new ordinance to target protests at abortion clinics could run afoul of Constitutional law.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Tuesday released a statement saying the ordinance is problematic because it targets free speech.

News outlets report the Charleston City Council voted 21-5 on Monday to approve restrictions on approaching people as they enter health care facilities. The law forbids people from blocking an entrance or exit and says protesters can’t come within 8 feet of someone who is within 100 feet of a front entrance to advocate a message or provide pamphlets without the person’s consent.

The American Civil Liberties Union has also raised concerns in a statement about the ordinance being too broad. Anti-abortion protesters have threatened legal action.

Previous PostUPDATE: Man Charged For Manslaughter In Monroe County
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X