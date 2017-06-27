WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
After mix-up, group flies correct name over West Virginia

By Jun 27, 2017

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) – A women’s political advocacy group has taken two tries to fly the correct U.S. senator’s name over West Virginia after a mix-up that had Charleston residents scratching their heads.

UltraViolet co-founder Nita Chaudhary told The Associated Press on Tuesday that a third-party vendor jumbled signs targeting Nevada Sen. Dean Heller and West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

No one caught the error until the banner reading “Sen. Heller: Keep your word, vote no on Trumpcare” was soaring over Charleston on Monday.

The group re-printed the Capito sign and flew it in her state Tuesday afternoon, reading “Sen. Capito: Trumpcare hurts WV families.”

The Heller sign may not fly in Nevada due to extreme heat.

UltraViolet flew a third banner targeting Sen. Susan Collins over Portland, Maine on Monday.

The three Republicans have not supported a GOP bill to overhaul federal health laws.

