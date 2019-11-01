BREAKING NEWS
Adventures on the Gorge’s first used equipment yard sale happening Saturday

Anna SaundersBy Nov 01, 2019, 16:43 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday, Adventures on the Gorge will be having its very first used equipment yard sale.

According the Jay Young, the media manager, they’ll be selling everything from used rafts, to bed frames to cooking and catering equipment and even life jackets. There will also be a couple electric mountain bikes for sale. 

“We can take credit cards and cash and people should come on out and start looking through this stuff because this stuff needs to go and anything that doesn’t go is probably going in the dumpster so come on out, start talking prices. Let’s get it done,” Young said. 

Young also said a price point for something like a used raft will be a couple hundred dollars or less. It will take place tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at Adventures on the Gorge. 

