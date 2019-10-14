Adventures On The Gorge Holding Community Yard Sale In November

LANSING, W. Va. (WOAY)- Adventures on the Gorge will be cleaning out and replacing their old inventory in November.

The first annual community yard sale will take place in the Canyon Rim parking lot at Adventures On The Gorge November 2 from 10 am until 4 pm. They will be selling older rafting gear, furniture from their cabins and general equipment that they are ready to replace with more updated equipment.

“This is absolutely open 100 percent to the public. Also, we are actually offering up to any locals or anyone that wants to sell their own gear. They’re more than welcome to bring their own gear and participate in the sale,” said Chris Hayes, River Operations Manager at Adventures On The Gorge.

Items used to be sold by word of mouth in the past, but they decided to make an event out of it this year. Hayes also stresses that all sales are final.