Advanced EMT program coming to New River CTC

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College will be offering an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program starting January 22, 2020.

“We’ve designed this workforce program for students who are working in the field and have already earned their EMT-B certification,” explained New River CTC EMS Program Director Travis Copenhaver. “We understand the challenge of scheduling classes and working, and we’ve kept the needs of our students in mind in designing the program.”

The lecture portion of the class will be given at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg and made available online. Each week students will attend a lab location that best fits their schedule. Class lab options will be offered from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver on Mondays, the Mercer County Campus in Princeton on Tuesdays, the Nicholas County Campus in Summersville on Fridays and the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg on Saturdays. Students may choose to attend the lab that fits best in their schedule each week.

The two-semester program will run through July 31, 2020. Tuition is $2,000 and includes all student materials. Payment plans are available.

Students interested in continuing their education will be prepared to earn New River CTC’s Certificate of Applied Science in Paramedic and test for the National Registry Paramedic Certification by completing one additional semester at the college or to earn the Associate of Applied Science in Emergency Medical Services degree by completing two additional semesters of study at New River CTC.

For more information on the Advanced EMT program or to register, visit www.newriver.edu/workforce or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu) or Jeanne Stone (304-883-2469, vstone@newriver.edu).

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).