Adult Family Care Program Hosts Open House

OAK HILL, W. Va. (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is recognizing September as Adult Family Care Month.

The Adult Family Care Program held an open house at the Fayette County DHHR office from 11-2 today. The program, which started in the 1970s, provides homes for aged and disabled adults. Throughout the state, there are 121 family care providers and they hope to increase that number after they become more known.

“The importance of this program is to help people who need supportive living, to live as close to their own personal home as possible in the least restrictive setting. We’re looking for people to open up their homes to provide that loving and support care that individuals need,” said Karen Thompson, an Adult Family Care Home Finding Specialist.

Individuals who qualify for the program must be 65 and older or 18 with a diagnosed disability, cannot be a threat to themselves or others, and must abide by household rules. For more information on becoming a provider, contact your local DHHR office and ask to speak with a home finder.