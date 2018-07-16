Adorable official photos from Prince Louis’ christening have been released

(ABC NEWS)- In newly released photos, Prince Louis can be seen holding hands with his big sister, Prince Charlotte, at the baby boy’s christening last week.

Prince William and Princess Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, released four official photographs today of their youngest child, Prince Louis’ christening, which took place at the Chapel Royal in St. James Palace last Monday.

The photographs were taken by Matt Holyoak in the Morning Room and the garden at Clarence House, immediately following Prince Louis’s baptism.

“I was truly honoured at being asked to take the official photographs at the christening of Prince Louis, and to witness at first hand such a happy event,” Holyoak said. “Everyone was so relaxed and in such good spirits, it was an absolute pleasure. I only hope I have captured some of that joy in my photographs.”

William and Kate were joined at the event by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Also in attendance were both William’s father, Charles, the prince of Wales and stepmother Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip did not attend the christening, which marked the first time William and Kate were seen as a family of five publicly.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a dress by designer Alexander McQueen, the same designer she’s worn for each of her children’s christenings, and a hat by Jane Taylor.

Duchess Meghan chose an olive Ralph Lauren dress and a hat by Stephen Jones for the christening, which was her first as a member of the royal family.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall wore a Fiona Clare dress and Locke hat.

In addition to the royal family, members of Kate’s family — including her parents, Michael and Carole, brother, James, and sister, Pippa — also attended the christening. Kate’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton, is pregnant with her first child with her husband, James Matthews.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, presided over Louis’s christening, just as he did for George and Charlotte’s christenings.