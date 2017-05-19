Check out this week’s Adopt-A-Pet, sponsored by Paradise Pets and the New River Humane Society! Meet Emily!
Home NewsWatch Local News Adopt A Pet
Local NewsTop Stories
Adopt A Pet
By Rachel AyersMay 19, 2017, 13:40 pm300
Previous PostNYT: President Trump told Russian officials in the Oval Office that James Comey's firing relieved "great pressure," calling him a "nut job" Next PostCommunity Forum
Rachel Ayers
Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More