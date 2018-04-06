Adopt-A-Highway Spring Statewide Cleanup Set For April 28

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is now accepting registrations for the Saturday, April 28 Adopt-A-Highway Spring Statewide Cleanup.

Individual volunteers and volunteer groups have until Friday, April 20 to register.

More than 4,000 volunteers turned out for the 2017 Adopt-A-Highway spring cleanup and cleared over 1,500 miles of West Virginia roadways. Since the program’s inception in 1988, state citizens have cleaned up close to 70,000 miles of state highways and roads during annual spring and fall Adopt-A-Highway events.

The Adopt-A-Highway program provides garbage bags, work gloves and safety vests to volunteers. The state also takes care of disposing of collected trash. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old to participate.

Co-sponsored by the WVDEP and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH), the Adopt-A-Highway program is administered by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP). Its goals include improving the quality of our environment by encouraging public involvement in the elimination of highway litter. Individuals, families, churches, businesses, schools, civic organizations, government agencies and communities can register to pick up trash on almost any state-maintained road, back road or main route. Private roads and interstate highways cannot be adopted.

To register, call 1-800-322-5530 or send an email to: dep.aah@wv.gov. If you reach the REAP voicemail, please leave your ID, phone number, group name, date of cleanup, number of participants and the county where your adopted road is located.

For more WVDEP news and information, go to www.dep.wv.gov. Also, connect with the agency on all social media platforms. Follow @DEPWV on Twitter, Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/depwv/, and find us on YouTube by searching “Environment Matters.”

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

