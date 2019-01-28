Addiction help line has taken more than 30,000 calls

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – Officials say more than 30,000 people have called a help line aimed at connecting people with addiction and mental health issues to resources for treatment.

First Choice Services and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources started the program in 2015 to offer immediate help to those in need.

First Choice Services spokeswoman Shelia Moran told The Journal that callers usually get into treatment within 24 hours of seeking help. She says location data on 10,000 calls show a majority of those come from Kanawha, Cabell and Berkeley counties.

Moran said the agencies plan to focus on outreach in 2019. She says while most social workers and addiction professionals are aware of the service, many people experiencing crisis aren’t aware of the 24-hour call and text line, 1-844-HELP4WV. Help also is available online at www.HELP4WV.com .