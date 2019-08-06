Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Actress Jennifer Garner comes to Fayette County

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 06, 2019, 10:45 am

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Actress Jennifer Garner visits Fayette County to kayak.

Garner, who is from Charleston, visited the Thurmond area to explore the Wild and Wonderful. She says she got dumped out and landed in a rapid.

She was here on Monday, August 5, 2019.

