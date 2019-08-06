Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Actress Jennifer Garner comes to Fayette County
By Tyler BarkerAug 06, 2019, 10:45 am
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Actress Jennifer Garner visits Fayette County to kayak.
Garner, who is from Charleston, visited the Thurmond area to explore the Wild and Wonderful. She says she got dumped out and landed in a rapid.
She was here on Monday, August 5, 2019.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com