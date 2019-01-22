Active SWV Kids Run Club 2018 Success and 2019 Volunteer Needs

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Southern West Virginian youth have increased free physical activity programming in 2018 through the Active Southern West Virginia Kids Run Clubs.

The Active SWV Kids Run Club program seeks to improve the health outcomes of southern West Virginian youth by empowering them with the knowledge, skills, opportunities, and confidence to be physically active throughout their lives. The central goal of the program is to instill healthy habits in our area’s children and to get them excited about running and physical activity.

2018 was a great year for Active SWV Kids Run Clubs, with a total of 190 volunteer coaches and 1,638 kids participating across a total of 20 elementary schools throughout Raleigh, Summers, Nicholas, and Fayette counties. Fayetteville, Stanaford, Bradley, Glade Creek, Shady Spring, and the REACH Home School Group all joined the Kids Run Club community in 2018, adding to the already established Birch River, Coal City, Ghent, Mabscott, Marsh Fork, Maxwell Hill, Mount Hope Christian Academy, New River, Summersville, Valley, Zela, Panther Creek, Hinton Area, and Fairdale Elementary Schools.

Volunteers with the clubs noticed how the program impacted the kids both at school and at home. One coach at Zela remarked “Since we started the Kids Run Club program at Zela Elementary before school, the students who were consistently absent or tardy now show up on time.”

In 2019, Active SWV will work to expand the number of participants and volunteers in established Kids Run Clubs and continue to spread the program to new elementary schools in Raleigh, Summers, Nicholas, and Fayette counties. Active SWV invites you to volunteer with a Kids Run Club. For more information on bringing a Kids Run Club to your school or volunteering please visit https://activeswv.org/programs/activeswv-kids/.