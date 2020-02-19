Active Southern West Virginia starts walking program at Crossroads Mall

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Active Southern West Virginia invites you to come out and join Community Captain Bob every Wednesday at 8:30 am to walk at Crossroads Mall.

Beat that winter chill and enjoy walking in a climate-controlled environment and grab some coffee with a friend after.

Bob says, ”Yes, the Holidays are finally over and we hope you had a great time, but now the reality of Winter in West Virginia has set in; rain, snow, freezing temperatures. There are some things about Mother nature we just don’t want to face every day, don’t get me wrong winter in WV is beautiful. I just don’t want to wall outside in 20-degree weather with Rain and Snow.”

Come join us at Crossroads Mall this Wednesday morning and every Wednesday in February, check-in/sign-in is at 8:15 am and we will start the walk at 8:30. We will meet at the entrance to JC Penny’s.