Active Southern West Virginia is offering a free bicycle valet service to anyone at Bridge Day

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Active Southern West Virginia will have a complimentary bicycle valet station set up on the south end of the New River Gorge Bridge for your convenience.

Volunteers will be present throughout the day to check your bike while you experience the sights, sounds, and thrills of Bridge Day.

The station will be at the parking lot of Maggie’s Pub and Studio B south of the bridge. While our volunteers will be present to supervise the bike racks, you may bring your own lock to assure security.