Active Southern West Virginia Hosts Goat Walk

THURMOND, W.Va (WOAY) – Active Southern West Virginia hosted its second goat walk this afternoon.

The National Park Service brought in goats to Thurmond for a study to see if they would eat the invasive species that were affecting the historical buildings in Thurmond. Because of the success of the study last year, the goats are back to continue the three-year study. Active Southern West Virginia hosted a walk through the town in hopes to see the now famous Thurmond goats.

“It’s always great to add a little extra value to a walk,” ASWV Volunteer Director Erin Reid said. “Walking is one of the easiest ways to be physically active but if you can incorporate something fun into it like catching a glimpse of these now famous goats, it brings a community together and it becomes more of a social activity than just a physical activity.”

Active Southern West Virginia’s next event will be a hike at the Beckley Grey Flats on Tuesday.