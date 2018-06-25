Active Fitness to Celebrate 20 Years

OAK HILL– A local business is celebrating 20 years in one community.

Active Fitness Physical Therapy Center in Oak Hill will be celebrating 20 years of business. For the past couple of weeks the center has remodeled and added new equipment, and recently purchased the BrickHouse Cardio Club in Oak Hill. On Tuesday they will be celebrating with special offers and giveaway prizes throughout the day.

Owner Waylon Payne says helping others to live a healthier lifestyle is what motivates him to continue this business.

“My motivation is the vision that I have for this area of being fit, that it was kind of my why and this is why I do this for a living, to change what you see here and help the way people feel about their self and I want people to get fit and stay fit and be fit.”

Th event will take place Tuesday from 4-8 PM. For more information go to www.activefitnesswv.com/