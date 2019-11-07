Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Active Fitness taking canned food donations for 11th Annual Turkey Trot 5K

Anna SaundersBy Nov 07, 2019, 08:48 am

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Thanksgiving is now just a few weeks away but that leaves you plenty of time to get signed up for the 11th Annual Turkey Trot in Oak Hill hosted by Active Fitness and Physical Therapy. 

If you are interested in running or walking, you can sign up and pay the $20 entry fee or bring a $15 canned food donation. 

“We are going to be hosting it here at our facility on Central Avenue in Oak Hill. We partner with the Fayette Plateau Ministerial Food Pantry right across the street at the Lewis Center,” Shauna King, Active Fitness’ marketing manager, said. “We’ve been doing it for 11 years now, like I said. We had a great turnout last year of over 100 participants and we’re looking to grow that this year.” 

If you want to sign up to run in either 5K or the two-mile Gobble Wobble, you can go online or go to the Oak Hill or Hico locations. The run is on Thanksgiving Day starting at 8 a.m. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

