Active Fitness taking canned food donations for 11th Annual Turkey Trot 5K

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Thanksgiving is now just a few weeks away but that leaves you plenty of time to get signed up for the 11th Annual Turkey Trot in Oak Hill hosted by Active Fitness and Physical Therapy.

If you are interested in running or walking, you can sign up and pay the $20 entry fee or bring a $15 canned food donation.

“We are going to be hosting it here at our facility on Central Avenue in Oak Hill. We partner with the Fayette Plateau Ministerial Food Pantry right across the street at the Lewis Center,” Shauna King, Active Fitness’ marketing manager, said. “We’ve been doing it for 11 years now, like I said. We had a great turnout last year of over 100 participants and we’re looking to grow that this year.”

If you want to sign up to run in either 5K or the two-mile Gobble Wobble, you can go online or go to the Oak Hill or Hico locations. The run is on Thanksgiving Day starting at 8 a.m.