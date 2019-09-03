ACLU files FOIA request with Richwood officials over “Do Not Serve Alcohol List”

RICHWOOD, WV (WOAY) – The ACLU is raising concerns after a circulated list to businesses in Richwood is telling them not to serve alcohol to certain named residents.

According to WCHS, last month a list was going around town telling businesses who they could not serve alcohol to because they were deemed as habitual drinkers. The ACLU has filed a FOIA request. The ACLU says, if true, this could be a violation of the equal protection, due process, and privacy rights of the people named on the list. Prohibition ended with the ratification of the 21st amendment.

Specifically, we are requesting all correspondence, data, directives, documents, videotapes, audiotapes, e-mail, text messages, faxes, files, guidance, guidelines, evaluations, instructions, messages sent on social media platforms, analyses, memoranda, agreements, notes, orders, policies, procedures, protocols, reports, rules, technical manuals, or studies relating to the matter created in the past year.

Richwood has five business days to respond/acknowledge receipt of our letter, under state and federal law.